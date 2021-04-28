Strs Ohio Buys 9,944 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of MSCI worth $58,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,408,000 after buying an additional 87,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MSCI by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,962,000 after purchasing an additional 74,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in MSCI by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $487.61 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $490.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

