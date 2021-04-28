Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,555 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 283,405 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.28% of Western Digital worth $56,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $74.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

