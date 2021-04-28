Strs Ohio Has $44.67 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,671 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $44,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

