Strs Ohio Has $60.29 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,781 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $60,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.16.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day moving average is $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $197.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

