Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,426 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $148,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

NYSE:HD opened at $320.59 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The stock has a market cap of $344.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.30 and a 200-day moving average of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

