Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Booking were worth $44,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 12.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $164,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $2,464.15 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,489.41. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,378.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,132.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

