Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 260,537 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $44,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after acquiring an additional 828,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

