Strs Ohio Sells 12,689 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,689 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.30% of United Airlines worth $55,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

