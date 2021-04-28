Strs Ohio Sells 46,691 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 46,691 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $148,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

VZ opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

