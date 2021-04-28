Strs Ohio Trims Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.29% of Markel worth $44,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Markel by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Markel by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,161.67.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total value of $674,552.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,188.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,162.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,057.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $761.06 and a 12-month high of $1,218.88.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

