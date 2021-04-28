Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.96.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK traded down $5.54 on Wednesday, reaching $259.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. Stryker has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.92. The stock has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.