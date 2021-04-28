Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $303.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.96.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.49. The company had a trading volume of 78,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. Stryker has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.30 and its 200-day moving average is $236.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.1% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 197,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,634.2% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.