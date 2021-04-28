Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.05-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.08. Stryker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.050-9.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.49. The company had a trading volume of 78,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.96.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

