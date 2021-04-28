Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.41.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.30 and its 200 day moving average is $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

