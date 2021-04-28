Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $303.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.41.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.40. 47,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 33.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its position in Stryker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.