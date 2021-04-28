Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $273.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

SYK traded down $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.61. 51,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.92. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

