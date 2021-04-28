Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $290.00 at Raymond James

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.73.

NYSE SYK traded down $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.92. The firm has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

