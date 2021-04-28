Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.52

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 3961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The stock has a market cap of $905.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

