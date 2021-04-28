Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Südzucker (ETR:SZU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Südzucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.52 ($17.08).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of Südzucker stock traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €13.60 ($16.00). The stock had a trading volume of 237,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.96. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12-month high of €17.76 ($20.89).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.