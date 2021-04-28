Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Short Interest Update

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the March 31st total of 490,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

OTCMKTS SZEVF remained flat at $$23.85 on Wednesday. Suez has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28.

SZEVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Suez in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Suez in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

