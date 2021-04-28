SUKU Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $76.88 million and approximately $445,275.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00065883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00020069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.79 or 0.00841685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00096339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,428.05 or 0.08088331 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

