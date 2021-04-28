Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 64.5% in April

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the March 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Sumitomo stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

