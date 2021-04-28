Summit Insights Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Hold

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 115.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.88. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 80,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $8,964,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 174,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.