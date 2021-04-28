Summit Insights Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Hold

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.
AMD stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 115.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.88. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 80,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $8,964,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 174,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
