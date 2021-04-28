Summit State Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Summit State Bank has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

NASDAQ SSBI opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.82. Summit State Bank has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.