Sumokoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $96,833.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0925 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.74 or 0.00756980 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004371 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

