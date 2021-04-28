Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Raised to $171.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.
SUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.
SUI opened at $163.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $165.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
