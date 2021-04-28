Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Raised to $171.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

SUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

SUI opened at $163.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $165.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

