Sun Life Financial (SLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of C$1.36 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$66.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.80 billion and a PE ratio of 16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.03. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$44.06 and a 1 year high of C$66.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

SLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.23.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total value of C$1,193,455.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,297,328.64. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock worth $4,151,598.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

