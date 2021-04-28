SUN (SUN) Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, SUN has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market cap of $167.72 million and $216.67 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.63 or 0.00062503 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00275635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.12 or 0.01068989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.75 or 0.00707711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,142.84 or 1.00636915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,987,717 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

