Suncor Energy (SU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SU opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

