SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 98,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,138,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,717 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

