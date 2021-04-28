SunPower (SPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect SunPower to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.63 million. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

