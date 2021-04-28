Sunrun (RUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $320.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.10 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $389,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunrun stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

