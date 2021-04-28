Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Up 192.3% in April

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SUWN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 47,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,050. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Sunwin Stevia International has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. Sunwin Stevia International had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%.

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

