Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Up 192.3% in April

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SUWN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 47,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,050. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Sunwin Stevia International has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. Sunwin Stevia International had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%.

Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

