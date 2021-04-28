Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $112.88 million and $5.33 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,685,303 coins and its circulating supply is 314,916,495 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

