Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $131.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.08 million and the highest is $136.40 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $94.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $570.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $573.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $617.88 million, with estimates ranging from $588.69 million to $648.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 289,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,699,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

