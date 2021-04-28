Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $3.91. Support.com shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 407,708 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 million, a P/E ratio of 122.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Support.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

