SureRemit (RMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.43 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SureRemit has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $82,067.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00061635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00272833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.36 or 0.01035971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.40 or 0.00735816 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,793.95 or 0.99699882 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

