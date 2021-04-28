Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the March 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZPTAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

