Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the March 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZPTAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

