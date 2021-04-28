Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.18

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.18 and last traded at $51.18, with a volume of 4058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.