Surgery Partners (SGRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, analysts expect Surgery Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SGRY stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $49.80.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
