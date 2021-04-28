Surgery Partners (SGRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, analysts expect Surgery Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.