Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.75

Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 38226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $812.98 million, a PE ratio of 738.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $270,073.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,904 shares of company stock worth $384,659. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 2,409.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

