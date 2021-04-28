Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $101 million-$105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.48 million.

NASDAQ SRDX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,345. The firm has a market cap of $812.98 million, a P/E ratio of 738.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surmodics will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $384,659. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

