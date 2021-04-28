SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Tops $14.40 on Major Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $14.40 or 0.00026424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $594.80 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 214,097,742 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

