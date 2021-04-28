Susquehanna Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.
NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $84.50. 3,518,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,559,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.88. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after buying an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after buying an additional 749,144 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Featured Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.