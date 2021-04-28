Susquehanna Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $265.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.57.
V traded up $5.02 on Wednesday, reaching $234.93. 255,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.69. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $170.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
