Susquehanna Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $265.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.57.

V traded up $5.02 on Wednesday, reaching $234.93. 255,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.69. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $170.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

