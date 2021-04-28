Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.53). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 291,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.81 million, a PE ratio of -233.11 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

