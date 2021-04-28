Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

STRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $944.46 million, a PE ratio of -228.67 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

