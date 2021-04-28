SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $26.81 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $26.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.06. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $24.90 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $575.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $515.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $585.25.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $12,708,330. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

