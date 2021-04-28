SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,579 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $18,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,978,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $197,754,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $575.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $152.76 and a one year high of $585.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,847 shares of company stock worth $12,708,330 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Truist boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

