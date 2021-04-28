SVB Leerink Raises Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $31.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $74,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lantheus by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 435,251 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lantheus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

